Wrestlers from eight countries will meet in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The IV International wrestling tournament timed to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence will take place on December 1 in Almaty Arena sports complex.

According to Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fund of Kazaksha Kuresi ("kazakh style wrestling") Arman Shurayev, Kazakhstan's national wrestling sport is gaining popularity in the world.

The tournament will be broadcast not only in Kazakhstan, but also in Turkey and Russia. In total there will be 8 national teams of Mongolia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Poland, Ukraine, Georgia, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. Each team consists of the judge, the trainer and eight wrestlers in following eight weight categories: 55 kg, 60 kg, 66 kg, 74 kg, 82 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg and over 100 kg.

otal prize fund of the tournament amounts to KZT 20 million. The 1st place prize is KZT 10 million, the second - KZT 6 million and the third - KZT 4 million.

It should be noted that among the participants there are a lot of winners and prize-winners of the World Cups and continents in different types of single combats.