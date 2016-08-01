EN
    16:55, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Wrestling team of Kazakhstan departed for Brazil

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani wrestlers will have a training camp in Sao Paulo before the start of the Olympic Games, Sports.kz informs referring to Khabar TV channel.

    The national wrestling team departed to Brazil on August 1. The team will have a training camp in Sao Paolo before the Olympic Games. The Olympic wrestling tournament will start on August 14.

    Three wrestlers will represent Kazakhstan at the Games. They are Almat Kebispayev, Doszhan Kartikov and Nurmakhan Tynaliyev.

