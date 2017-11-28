Wrestling tournament in memory of Dinmukhamed Konayev held in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM International wrestling tournament dedicated to the memory of the famous Kazakh-Soviet statesman and public figure Dinmukhamed Konayev was held in Taraz, Kazinform has learned from the regional department of physical culture and sports.





Winning two gold (Adilet Davlambayev and Mamed Ibrahimov), two silver (Nurislam Sanayev and Bolat Sakayev) and four bronze medals (Kuatbek Muhambet, Timur Aitkulov, Oleg Boltin, Meirzhan Ashirov, Team Kazakhstan took the second place in the overall medal standings at the tournament.





Russian wrestlers topped the team event, with five gold, three silver and six bronze medals. Team Uzbekistan came in third with only one gold medal.





This year, 168 athletes from 12 countries, including Russia, Mongolia, Brazil, Armenia, Japan, Poland, Belarus, and Azerbaijan took part in the competitions.





The tournament was organized by the Kazakhstan Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling Federation, the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Zhambyl region, as well as the Federation of Freestyle Wrestling of Zhambyl region.









