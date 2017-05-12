Writers of Turkic-speaking countries to strengthen spiritual ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The city of Turkestan in the South Kazakhstan region has hosted a Book Fair of the Turkic-Language Literature and a roundtable meeting of writers and poets. Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev, Secretary General of the TÜRKSOY Duisen Kaseinov as well as famous writers of Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan and Kazakhstan participated in the event.

The goal of today’s event is to strengthen the cooperation and friendly relations among the Turkic-speaking states and to develop the ties among the fraternal nations’ writers. The participants discussed the issues of propagating literature of the Turkic-speaking countries including Kazakh literature, and exchanged views on the Kazakh President’s programme article “The Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization.”

In his speech, Zhansseit Tuimebayev stressed the importance of the President’s article and pointed the challenges for the oncoming future:

“The spiritual and fraternal relations between the descendants of the ancient Turkic nations have reached a high level today. I am grateful to you for the work done for the purpose of development of spiritual culture and traditions of the Turkic-speaking nations,” he said.

TÜRKSOY Secretary General Duisen Kaseinov, writer and honored worker of culture of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Kalen Sydykov and Azerbaijani writer Zahid Khalilov raised the issue of strengthening the creative ties.

Upon completion of the meeting, on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the region, Zhansseit Tuimebayev handed over letters of gratitude to the creative intellectuals. 10 writers including Yerkinbek Turyssov and Zakir Assabayev were awarded with the TÜRKSOY medals and certificates of merit.