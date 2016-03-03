WSB: Astana Arlans, Baku Fires boxers weigh-in procedure held in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans and Baku Fires boxers have participated in the weigh-in procedure in Baku ahead of their clash in Group D of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) scheduled to be held tomorrow, the Astana-based club shared the news via their VKontakte page.

Astana Arlans fighter Olzhas Sattibayev will take on Magomed Ibiyev in the Fly weight category. Zakir Safiullin will vie against Azerbaijani Nasraddin Mammadov in the Light weight category. Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov is to fight Tamerlan Abdullayev in the Welter weight category. As for Nurdaulet Zharmanov, he will step into the ring with Mikhail Dauhaliavets in the Light Heavy weight category. And Nurzhan Bekzatov is set to clash with Arslanbek Makhmudov in the Super Heavy weight category.

Recall that defending champions Astana Arlans already defeated Baku Fires 4:1 at the start of the 6th season. However, they lost to newcomers Uzbek Tigers 4:1 in Tashkent last weekend.