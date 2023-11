ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temirtas Zhussupov of Astana Arlans has just won the first fight in Group D of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) new season in Karaganda city, Sports.kz reports.

The Kazakh boxer confidently defeated David Dadashov of Azerbaijan Baku Fires in the Light Fly weight category.

The Group D matches are currently underway at the Sapiyev Boxing Center.