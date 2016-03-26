EN
    18:28, 26 March 2016 | GMT +6

    WSB: Astana Arlans earn first point vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans fighter Mardan Berikbayev has earned the first point for the Kazakh side vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes in Group D match of the World Boxing Series (WBS) today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Berikbayev destroyed John Ortiz in the Light Flyweight class 3:0 (50:44, 50:44, 50:44).
    The Astana Arlans vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes bouts are currently underway at the Sports Palace in Petropavlovsk.

