    17:07, 15 August 2015 | GMT +6

    WSB: Astana Arlans land Group D berth in upcoming season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vargas, Venezuela hosted the World Series of Boxing (WSB) group draw on August 14, Sports.kz says.

    In the upcoming Seson VI Astana Arlans were drawn in Group D against Uzbekistan Team, Azerbaijan Baku Fires and Puerto Rico Hurricanes. Other groups are as follows: Group A - Cuba Domadores, Algeria Desert Hawks, Ukraine Otamans and Dragons; Group B - Mexico Guerreros, USA Knockouts, Morocco Atlas Lions, British Lionhearts; Group C - Russian Boxing Team, Rafako Hussars Poland, Algeria Condors and Caciques de Venezuela. Two teams from each group will progress further and will fight in the play-offs to determine the last four.

    Sport News
