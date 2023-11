ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans boxer came out victorious in the second bout of Astana Arlans vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes showdown in Group D of the World Boxing Series today, Sports.kz informs.

Nursultan Kochshegulov left no chances to Edgaro Oscar Rolon Varela in the Bantamweight category 3:0.

Source: Sports.kz