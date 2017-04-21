WSB: Astana Arlans ready to clash with China Dragons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans will clash with China Dragons in the World Series of Boxing (WSB) at The Mangrove Sanya in Sanya on April 22, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Anvar Muzarparov of Astana Arlans will take on Chinese Cuo Zhang in the Fly weight category.



Zakir Safiullin will fight Chinese boxer Sen Wang in the Light weight class (60kg).



As for welterweights, Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov will vie against Richabilige Hurichabilige of China Dragons.



Kazakh Arman Rysbek is set to face Lida Wang in the Light Heavyweight category (81kg).



Kazakhstani super heavyweight Olzhas Bukayev will step into the ring with Zhibao Wang.