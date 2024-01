WSB: Astana Arlans stun newcomers Indian Tigers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three-time champions Astana Arlans stunned Indian Tigers 4:1 in their first WSB campaign in Karaganda city on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Serik Temirzhanov won the first score for the Astana-based club thrashing Ankush Dahiy (60kg weight category) 3:0.



Duryodhan Negi of Indian Tigers succumbed to Kazakh Bekbolat Kuramyssov in the 69kg weight class.



Nurdaulet Zharmanov brought Astana Arlans the ahead-of-time win defeating Indian Brijesh Yadav 2:1.



The 91+kg fight between Nursultan Amanzholov and Indian Parveen Kumar ended with the confident 3:0 victory of the Kazakh boxer.



Akniet Baltabayev was the only Astana Arlans fighter who suffered a 1:2 defeat from Kavinder Bisht.