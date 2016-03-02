WSB: Astana Arlans to clash with Baku Fires on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans boxers will jet off to Baku in order to clash with Baku Fires in Group D of the World Boxing Series on March 4, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Astana Arlans fighter Olzhas Sattibayev will take on Magomed Ibiyev in the Fly weight category. Zakir Safiullin will vie against Azerbaijani Nasraddin Mammadov in the Light weight category. Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov is to fight Tamerlan Abdullayev in the Welter weight category. As for Nurdaulet Zharmanov, he will step into the ring with Mikhail Dauhaliavets in the Light Heavy weight category. And Nurzhan Bekzatov is set to clash with Arslanbek Makhmudov in the Super Heavy weight category.

The fights will take place at the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Recall that defending champions Astana Arlans lost their last encounter to newcomers Uzbek Tigers 4:1 in Tashkent.