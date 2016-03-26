WSB: Astana Arlans to host Puerto Rico Hurricanes today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans boxers are set to fight Puerto Rico Hurricanes in Group D of the World Boxing Series (WBS) in Petropavlovsk this evening.

The bouts are scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. local time at the Sports Palace.

Mardan Berikbayev of Astana Arlans will clash with John Ortiz in the Light Flyweight category. Kochshegulov is set to take on Edgaro Oscar Rolon Varela in the Bantamweight class. Kazakhstani Abilkhan Amankul will fight Raul Sanchez Marte in the Middleweight category. In the Heavyweight category Yerkin Mukametzhan will vie against Ivan Rosado.