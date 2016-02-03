WSB: Astana Arlans vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes match postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes match that was supposed to be held within the framework of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) on February 6 has been postponed.

"Astana Arlans vs. Puerto Rico Hurricanes match has been postponed due to organizational issues. The new match date will be revealed later. In the meantime, Astana Arlans are gearing up for a match against Uzbek Tigers set to be held on February 27 in Tashkent," Astana Arlans wrote on their VKnotakte page.

Uzbek Tigers made a successful debut in the 6th season of the WSB by outclassing Puerto Rico Hurricanes 5:0.

Astana Arlans also kicked off the new season with a 4:1 convincing victory over Baku Fires.