WSB: Astana to host Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final showdown

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The epic Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final of Season V of the World Boxing Series will be held in Astana next month.

Finals bouts between the Astana-based club and the Cuban boxers are scheduled to take place at the National Tennis Complex "Daulet" on June 20 and 21. Cuba Domadores qualified for the WBS final by eliminating Mexico Guerreros 10:0 in the semifinal. As for Astana Arlans, they defeated the Russian Boxing Team 9:1 in their respective semifinal.