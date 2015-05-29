EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:52, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    WSB: Astana to host Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final showdown

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The epic Astana Arlans vs. Cuba Domadores final of Season V of the World Boxing Series will be held in Astana next month.

    Finals bouts between the Astana-based club and the Cuban boxers are scheduled to take place at the National Tennis Complex "Daulet" on June 20 and 21. Cuba Domadores qualified for the WBS final by eliminating Mexico Guerreros 10:0 in the semifinal. As for Astana Arlans, they defeated the Russian Boxing Team 9:1 in their respective semifinal.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!