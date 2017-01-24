WSB champions sue Astana Arlans - media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Sports.kz, Esil District Court of Astana processes a case against a part of "Astana" President's Club, Astana Arlans professional boxing club.

Claimants insist they never received their share of a $400 thousand prize that AIBA paid the club for the victory in the fifth season of WSB. After unsuccessful attempts to solve the problem in a civilized way, the champions went to court.

24 people are claimants in this case, among them: Yerik Alzhanov, Samat Bashenov, Beibut Eszhanov, Mardan Berikbaev, Zhomart Yerzhan, Mukhamedzhan Yerkin, Kairat Yeraliyev, Miras Zhakupov, Nurdaulet Zharmanov, Yerzhan Musafirov, Zakir Safiullin and Meirbolat Toitov.

In addition to the prize money they want «Astana Arlans» to pay 200,000 tenge moral damages to each claimant.