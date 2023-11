ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavyweight Yerkin Mukametzhan gave Astana Arlans 3:0 lead over Azerbaijan Baku Fires in Group D of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), Sports.kz reports.

Debuting in the WSB new season, Mukametzhan outclassed experienced boxer Haji Murtuzaliyev.

Recall that Astana Arlans kicked off the WSB new season against Azerbaijan Baku Fires in Karaganda city on Saturday (January 23).