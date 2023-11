ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets for the upcoming Astana Arlans vs. British Lionhearts semifinals of the 6th season of the World Boxing Series (WBS) has gone on sale.

The semifinals are scheduled to take place at York Hall in London on May 26-27.

Kazakhstani fans residing in London can buy tickets at tickets.sky.com.

Both semifinals will be aired live by Khabar TV channel.