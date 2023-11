ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans boxer Meirbolat Toitov has earned the second point for his club in Group D of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) new season, Sports.kz reports.

Toitov outclassed Azerbaijan Baku Fires fighter Iarash Magomedov 3:0 in the Bantam weight category.

The Group D matches are underway at the Sapiyev Boxing Center in Karaganda city.