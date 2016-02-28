WSB: Uzbek Tigers beat Astana Arlans in Tashkent

ASTANA-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Defending champions of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) Astana Arlans have lost their first encounter with newcomers Uzbek Tigers in Group D in Tashkent on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Boxer Askhat Ualikhanov of Astana Arlans was toppled by Fazliddin Meliboev 0:3 in the Light Welter category in the third clash of the night.

The event was held at the Sport Complex of Uzbekistan in the Uzbek capital.