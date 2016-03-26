WSB: Yerkin KOs Puerto Rican boxer in the first round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Arlans heavyweight Mukametzhan Yerkin had no problem defeating the Puerto Rican boxer in the Group D match of the World Series of Boxing (WSB), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani fighter knocked out Ivan Rosado in the first round. It took him only two minutes into the fight to bring Rosado to his knees.

Recall that Astana Arlans hosted Puerto Rico Hurricanes in Petropavlovsk on Saturday.