WT Asia announces dates of 2 major continent’s tournaments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World Taekwondo Asia announced new dates and venues for two major events 2021.

The continent’s qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Amman, Jordan, on March 26-27, 2021. On March 28 the capital city will host qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The continent’s Poomsae and Para-Taekwondo championships will take place on April 19 and 20 correspondingly, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

The Asian Taekwondo Championships will take place on April 21-23 next year in Beirut, Lebanon.