    12:31, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6

    WTA: Kazakh Putintseva reaches career-high ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has jumped three spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 21-year-old Putintseva moved up to №33, the highest ranking in her career.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also improved her standing rising from №41 to №39.

    It should be noted that Shvedova slipped from №10 to №11 in the double's rankings.

