WTA: Kazakh Putintseva reaches career-high ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has jumped three spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 21-year-old Putintseva moved up to №33, the highest ranking in her career.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also improved her standing rising from №41 to №39.



It should be noted that Shvedova slipped from №10 to №11 in the double's rankings.