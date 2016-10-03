12:31, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6
WTA: Kazakh Putintseva reaches career-high ranking
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has jumped three spots up in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
The 21-year-old Putintseva moved up to №33, the highest ranking in her career.
Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova also improved her standing rising from №41 to №39.
It should be noted that Shvedova slipped from №10 to №11 in the double's rankings.