WTA: Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas up in the rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva, the highest ranked female tennis player in Kazakhstan, lost three spots in the updated WTA rankings this week.

The 21-year-old Putintseva slid to №61. Another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, moved one spot up to №70.



Ranked 97th in the world last week, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan moved up to №86.



American Serena Williams dominates the rankings followed by German Angelique Kerber who rose to №2. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland lost one spot and is currently ranked 3rd in the world.



Source: Sports.kz