WTA lists Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas among 50 most popular players of 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA has featured Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan into 50 most popular players of 2015, Sports.kz reports.

Diyas is ranked 46th surpassing such tennis players as Romanian Andreea Mitu, German Julia Goerges, Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Romanian Monica Niculescu. "Diyas, not just a talented WTA Rising Star, but also Kazakhstan's №1 player, made it all the way up to №31 in the world earlier in the year and comes in at №46 on this week's Top 50 countdown," the WTA's official website says.