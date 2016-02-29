WTA power rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova remained at the third place of the WTA power rankings in women's doubles, Sports.kz informs.

In singles, Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva moved one position up the rankings, and now occupies the 55th place. Y. Shvedova dropped to the 72nd position from her previously held 69th over the past week, Zarina Diyas also dropped from the 84th place to the 95th position.

American tennis star Serena Williams is a leader of the rankings, German Angelique Kerber is second and Polish Agnieszka Radwanska is third.