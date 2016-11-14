EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:35, 14 November 2016 | GMT +6

    WTA: Putintseva becomes Kazakhstan's №1 again

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva has once again become Kazakhstan's number one in tennis, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva outranked another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova by moving one spot up to №33 of the updated WTA rankings.

    As for Shvedova, she lost three spots sliding down to №36.

    German Angelique Kerber continues to top the WTA rankings with 9,080 points. Coming in second is American Serena Williams with 7,050 points.
    Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland rounds out the top three with 5,600 points.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!