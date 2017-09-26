EN
    16:55, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6

    WTA rankings: Kazakh women on the rise

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has retained her line in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

    The 22-year-old Putintseva is currently ranked 48th in the world. Kazakh Zarina Diyas rose from №63 to №62.Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan also climbed two lines higher to №123.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the WTA rankings. Garbine Muguruza from Spain remains №1 tennis player in the world. Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

