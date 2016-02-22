WTA rankings: Kazakhstani Putintseva reaches career-high №56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva rose to the 56th place, the highest rank in her professional career, in the updated rankings of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from WTA.

Last week Putintseva reached the semifinals of the 2016 Taiwan Open where she was routed by American Venus Williams. This allowed the Kazakhstani moved one spot up in the WTA rankings.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Yaroslava Shvedova jumped 13 spots up to №69, elbowing aside former highest ranked female tennis player of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas. Diyas, on the contrary, plummeted 15 spots down to №84.



Recall that on Sunday night Putintseva defeated Anna Schmiedlova of Slovakia to advance to the second round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha. Yaroslava Shvedova is set to kick off her Doha campaign today. Zarina Diyas crashed out of the tournament after losing a two-set opener to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko.