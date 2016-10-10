EN
    09:50, 10 October 2016 | GMT +6

    WTA: Shvedova again Kazakhstan's number one in tennis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released its updated rankings this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings as German Angelique Kerber, American Serena Williams and Polish Agnieszka Radwanska retained their spots.

    Yaroslava Shvedova surpassed another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva and landed the 32nd spot in the updated rankings. Putintseva is ranked 34th.

    It should be noted that Shvedova was placed 25th in the WTA rankings in October 2012, her highest ranking to date.

    As for the doubles ranking, Shvedova slid two spots down to №13. Indian Sania Mirza tops the doubles rankings.

