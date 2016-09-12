WTA updated its official ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women's Tennis Association has updated its official ranking, Sports.kz reported.

German tennis player Angelique Kerber who triumphed at the U.S. Open, tops the ranking. Serena Williams from the U.S. moved down to the second line, and Spanish Garbin Muguruza occupied the third position.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva climbed from the 42nd line to the 41st, while Yaroslava Shvedova jumped 9 lines up having occupied the 43rd position (52nd in previous ranking).