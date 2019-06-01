EN
    10:40, 01 June 2019 | GMT +6

    WTI crude oil goes down 5.5%

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During Friday's trading sessions on the commodity exchanges of London and New York, the crude oil prices considerably receded, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On London-based ICE Futures, the price for Brent crude oil to be delivered in July was down $2.18 at $64.47 a barrel.

    The value of a futures contract for WTI crude for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) receded by $3.09 to $53.5 a barrel.

