TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:29, 02 April 2019 | GMT +6

    WTO cuts forecast for 2019 trade growth

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the US and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones newswires made available to EFE.

    The Geneva-based body responsible for enforcing the rules that govern global trade now foresees an increase in the volume of exports and imports of 2.6 percent this year, having previously forecast a rise of 3.7 percent. It estimates that trade grew by 3 percent in 2018, having increased by 4.6 percent in 2017.

    Economy WTO World News
