WTO membership not to halt SEZ development in Kazakhstan, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan rounded off talks on its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), but this fact won't halt further development of the special economic zones (SEZ) across the country, believes Deputy CEO of KAZNEX INVEST JSC Almas Aidarov.

"We see no direct factors that can affect the existing SEZ after Kazakhstan joins the WTO. Of course, there are some indirect factors that can affect Kazakhstan's economy in general. Then, one needs to mention the integration and regional processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). But other than that, there are no direct factors that can affect the work of these zones," Mr. Aidarov said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana on Tuesday. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had completed negotiations on the accession to the WTO in Geneva on June 22. On this occasion President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan calling it ‘a momentous event for the nation'. "WTO membership will open new horizons for our economy and give Kazakhstan a more stable access to foreign markets, and to our consumers - a greater choice of goods and services. Kazakhstan will be in a better position to attract foreign and domestic investors. We will be given a chance to create new enterprises and workplaces," the Kazakh President said in his address.