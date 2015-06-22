ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of conclusion of the negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the president's press service reports.

The final session of the Working Group at which it was officially announced that Kazakhstan had completed negotiations on the accession to the WTO was held in Geneva on Monday (June 22). "This is a historical milestone for all of us. Kazakhstan will become the 162nd member of the WTO. The world's largest economies have recognized Kazakhstan as a country with favorable investment climate pursuing trade policy in accordance with the norms of international law. WTO membership will open new horizons for our economy and give Kazakhstan a more stable access to foreign markets, and to our consumers - a greater choice of goods and services. Kazakhstan will be in a better position to attract foreign and domestic investors. We will be given a chance to create new enterprises and workplaces. Kazakhstan's effort to join the WTO has taken 19 years. All this time our Government and experts were working hard to promote favorable terms for Kazakhstan... We've managed to align the WTO and EEU requirements bearing in mind our own national interests," President Nazarbayev stressed in his address.