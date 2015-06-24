WTO membership profitable to Kazakhstani consumers, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) is economically advantageous to local consumers in the first place, believes director of the Risks Assessment Group Dossym Satpayev.

"Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO is profitable to our consumers. More quality goods will hit our market," Mr. Satpayev said at a press conference in Astana on Wednesday. However, the well-known Kazakhstani political expert admitted that ‘if Kazakhstan does not produce quality and at the same time affordable goods, it will not be able to compete with foreign producers'. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had completed negotiations on the accession to the WTO in Geneva on June 22. On this occasion President Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan calling it ‘a momentous event for the nation'.

"WTO membership will open new horizons for our economy and give Kazakhstan a more stable access to foreign markets, and to our consumers - a greater choice of goods and services. Kazakhstan will be in a better position to attract foreign and domestic investors. We will be given a chance to create new enterprises and workplaces," the Kazakh President said in his address.