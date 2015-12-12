WTO Ministerial Meeting in Kenya may become terrorist target - US DOS

WASHINGTON. KAIZNFORM - US citizens planning to participate in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference on December 15-18 in Kenya should be aware of a possible terrorist threat and must stay vigilant, the US Department of State said in a travel alert.

"As with all large public events, there is the opportunity for criminal elements to target participants and other visitors," the travel alert message stated. "Large-scale public events, such as the WTO Conference, can be a target for terrorists."

The State Department advises US citizens in Kenya to remain alert in public places or when using public transportation, and to avoid crowded places.

Some 5,000 official WTO delegates will arrive in Nairobi's Central Business District, according to the release.

Source: Sputniknews.com