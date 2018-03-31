WTO’s 2018 Public Forum will discuss how technological developments affect trade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTO's 2018 Public Forum, to be held on 2-4 October, will discuss how technological developments are affecting trade and how to ensure that trade in 2030 will continue to help society address the major challenges facing the world, WAM reports.

The Public Forum will focus on how technology is changing the way we trade. In light of these technological developments, it will assess how trade can continue to contribute to job creation, growth, and sustainable development, particularly in the context of the Sustainable Development Goals under the 2030 Agenda. The Forum will debate in particular how to make trade in the future more sustainable and how to ensure that the benefits are shared more widely, the World Trade Organisation, WTO, said.

In addition to the main theme of "Trade 2030", the Public Forum's three sub-themes will be a sustainable trade, technology-enabled trade, and a more inclusive trading system.

The Forum - the WTO's largest annual outreach event - provides a unique platform for heads of states, parliamentarians, business people, students, academics and civil society to come together and debate a wide range of trade and development topics. Over 1,500 participants attend the Forum each year.