WTO to open new markets for Kazakhstani manufacturers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Joining the WTO will provide Kazakhstani manufacturers with an opportunity to access new markets, Head of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan Ablai Myrzakhmetov told at the special press conference today.

"Kazakhstan is open to integration, we set standards that we are willing to follow. There is no other way for development. Everybody understands that the customs tariff policy will be held in accordance with the international standards," A. Myrzakhmetov said.

According to him, joining the WTO will provide Kazakhstani manufacturers with an opportunity to access new markets. However, they have to understand that it presents its own challenges.

"We will not be able to lobby our local manufacturers. It is time to be competitive," he added.