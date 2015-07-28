EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:02, 28 July 2015 | GMT +6

    WTO to open new markets for Kazakhstani manufacturers

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Joining the WTO will provide Kazakhstani manufacturers with an opportunity to access new markets, Head of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan Ablai Myrzakhmetov told at the special press conference today.

    "Kazakhstan is open to integration, we set standards that we are willing to follow. There is no other way for development. Everybody understands that the customs tariff policy will be held in accordance with the international standards," A. Myrzakhmetov said.

    According to him, joining the WTO will provide Kazakhstani manufacturers with an opportunity to access new markets. However, they have to understand that it presents its own challenges.

    "We will not be able to lobby our local manufacturers. It is time to be competitive," he added.

    Tags:
    Economy WTO Small and medium-sized business News Small and Medium Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!