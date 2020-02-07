Wuhan's second SARS treatment-model hospital starts delivery

WUHAN. KAZINFORM - After 10 days' work, the Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital, another makeshift hospital in Wuhan, started to be delivered gradually after passing the check by the city's urban construction and health departments Thursday.

Located on the bank of the Huangjia Lake in the Jiangxia District, Leishenshan Hospital uses a modular design based on the layout of a field hospital. It covers 21.9 hectares.

Replicating Beijing's SARS treatment model in 2003, Wuhan started building two makeshift hospitals: Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) and Huoshenshan. Construction work of Leishenshan Hospital started on Jan. 27. After being put into operation, Leishenshan Hospital is expected to provide 1,600 beds and accommodate over 2,000 medical workers.

On Jan. 23, workers broke ground on Huoshenshan Hospital, with a capacity of 1,000 beds. Huoshenshan was finished Sunday and has started to accept patients.

Source: Xinhuanet



