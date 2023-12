EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM On Christmas eve Tatiana Burmatova of Ekibastuz celebrated her 100th birthday, Kazinform reports.

The woman was born in 1920 in Bogdanovich town of Sverdlovsk region. She graduated from a technical school. Went off to war, during 1942-1945 served as a machine gunner at 1725 antiaircraft regiment.

In 1949 got married and moved to Kazakhstan.