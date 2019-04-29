WWII veteran of Nur-Sultan celebrates 100th jubilee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alexander Petrovich Torkin, a World War II veteran living in Nur-Sultan, has turned 100.

Mayor of the city Bakhyt Sultanov visited the veteran to congratulate him on his 100th jubilee and upcoming Victory Day.



Bakhyt Sultanov thanked Alexander Torkin for his war service and wished him wellbeing and strong health.



Alexander Torkin was born April 29, 1919 in the village of Vladykino, Kamenskiy municipality of Russia's Penza region.



From 1939 to August 1945 he served in the military. In 1941-1945 he fought in World War II and reached Königsberg.





From September 1945 he worked in the Ministry of Justice of KazSSR. In 1956-1962 he was the Chairman of Akmola Regional Court. Later he worked as Deputy Director of Tselinelectrosetstroy. The veteran has two sons, a daughter, 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Alexander Torkin was awarded the Order of the Red Cross, the 1st and 2nd degree orders of the Patriotic War, medals - "For the Defense of Moscow", "For Courage", "For Liberation of Poland" and "For the Capture of Königsberg".

