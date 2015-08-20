ALMATY. KAZINFORM - X international exhibition of children's products "Childhood-2015" has kicked off in the city of Almaty.

The event is being attended by reps of over 90 companies from 18 countries including Poland, Greece, Israel, Indonesia, Spain, Finland and others. During the official part the main expert of the Committee for the Protection of Children's Rights under the Ministry of Education and Science Gulnar Kashkenova delivered a message of Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. The exhibition "Childhood-2015" is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Economy and Budgetary Planning of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's Association of baby goods industry.