X. Jinping invited N. Nazarbayev to G-20 Summit

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - President of China Xi Jinping invited President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to China for participation in the G-20 Summit, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhuey informed at the international conference titled "One belt - one way".

"As we all know our cooperation reached a new level last year. Our presidents paid visits to each other. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan paid two official visits to China in 2015. We will continue this level of dialogue this year. Besides, President of China Xi Jinping invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit China for participation in the G-20 Summit this year in September," the Ambassador informed.

It should be noted that the G-20 Summit will be held in Hangzhou city on September 4-5, 2016.

The theme of the summit will be "Construction of innovative, competitive, integrated and inclusive world economy". The presidency of China in the G-20 began on December 1, 2015.