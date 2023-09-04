Xi’an-Almaty Friendship Cycling Race reaches Kazakhstan

KHORGOS. KAZINFORM On September 3, the participants of Xi’an-Almaty Friendship Cycling Race crossed the border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The riders were warmly seen off at the Khorgos checkpoint by the authorities and International Chamber of Commerce of the city, Kazinform reports.

The customs and border services of Kazakhstan welcomed the Chinese athletes – ambassadors of friendship and peace – and organized a green channel for them.

10 Kazakh riders joined them at the checkpoint.

The riders quickly covered the first part of the route and reached Zharkent town where they visited the local sights. After then they will have to pass 800 kilometers along the ancient Silk Road and will visit Charyn Canyon.

The Xi’an-Almaty Friendship Cycling Race began on August 1. It was launched to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt&Road initiative. The riders are expected to arrive in Almaty on September 7.