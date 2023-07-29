Xi'an – Almaty Friendship Cycling Race to start Aug 1

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Xi'an – Almaty cycling race will start on August 1 in Chinese city of Xi'an, known in ancient times as Chang'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Kazinform reports.

30 Chinese riders will participate in the race which will run along the Ancient Silk Road route in China. Kazakh riders will join the race in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The riders will have to overcome a distance of 4,000 kilometers. The race will end in Almaty, on September 7.

The event is called to strengthen friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and China and is devoted to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as to mark the transition to a brand new stage in the history of the bilateral cooperation. The race aims also at popularizing healthy life style and cycle sport.