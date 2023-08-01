EN
    14:43, 01 August 2023

    Xi’an-Almaty International Friendship Cycling Race starts in China

    Фото: общественный фонд «Новый Шелковый путь»
    XI’AN. KAZINFORM Xi’an-Almaty International Friendship Cycling Race has kicked off in China’s Xi’an. 30 Chinece riders are participating in the tour which will run along the ancient Silk Road route - through Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang provinces. As they reach the territory of Kazakhstan, local riders will join them, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the riders with a speech of welcome, President of the New Silk Road public fund Hussein Daurov said the event is called to strengthen friendship ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and China and is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh-Chinese diplomatic relations. The competition also propagates healthy life style and cycling.


    The riders will have to cover the distance of 4,000 kilometers .

    The race is set to end in Almaty on September 7.


    Kazakhstan and China Sport Cycling
