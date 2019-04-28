EN
    15:08, 28 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Xi Jinping awards Nursultan Nazarbayev with China's Friendship Order

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded with the Order of Friendship of China, Kazinform learnt from Press Secretary of the First President of Kazakhstan Aidos Ukibay.

    "Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded with the Order of Friendship of the People's Republic of China," Ukibay tweeted.

    According to the Kazakh MFA, Nursultan Nazarbayev became the second foreign president after Russia's leader Vladimir Putin to be awarded with this Order.


    The Order of Friendship is the highest state award of China (after the Order of Republic) presented to foreign citizens as a recognition of their outstanding merits promoting socialistic modernization of China, contacts and cooperation of China with the world and maintaining peace across the globe.
