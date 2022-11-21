EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 21 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election win

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chinese Leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory telegram to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Chinese President noted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s election win fully reflects people’s trust and support. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will achieve new success in all initiatives aimed at reforming and making headway toward building a New Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, voting in the presidential elections concluded in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

    Фото: akorda.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election China President для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!