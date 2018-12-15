Xi Jinping congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is receiving congratulatory messages on Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.



The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of China, has congratulated the Kazakh President and all Kazakhstanis on the 27th Anniversary of Independence. The Leader of China highlights the success in Kazakhstan's socio-economic development achieved under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Xi Jinping said that he sets a high value on the development of China-Kazakhstan relations and treasures the working contacts and personal friendship with the President of Kazakhstan.

He reminded of a number of crucial accords which have boosted the bilateral relations. They were reached in June 2018, during a meeting between the leaders of the two countries as part of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China and participation in the Qingdao Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

President Xi expressed willingness to work with Nursultan Nazarbayev and promote a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan to achieve new results for the benefit of the two nations.

In his letter, Xi Jinping said that he expects to meet with his Kazakh counterpart during the Belt and Road Summit 2019.



In conclusion, the Chinese leader wished prosperity and power to friendly Kazakhstan, as well as happiness and well-being of its people.